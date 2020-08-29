Hocking Valley Bank suspect

Here are provided photos of the suspect of the Monday, Aug. 17, Hocking Valley Bank robbery.

A bank robbery has been named September’s Crime of the Month by the Athens County Crime Solvers Anonymous.

On Aug. 17 at 9:37 a.m., The Athens City Police Department responded to Hocking Valley Bank, 936 E State St, in reference to an armed robbery. According to police reports, the suspect brandished a firearm and fled the scene with an unknown amount of money. A witness described the suspect as white male, 6’00”, thin build, short hair with shaved sides, and a raised bump on his forehead.

The Athens City Police Department is seeking information regarding the robbery.

A reward of $2,000 is being offered for information which leads to the arrest or indictment of the person or persons responsible.

If you have information on the crime, please call 740-594–3331. You may also visit the website at www.crimesolversofathens.org or like the group on Facebook.

You need to provide your name when giving information on this case.

Load comments