GLOUSTER — Southeast Major Crimes Task Force agents arrested a Jacksonville man and a man from Malta, at a Glouster residence in relation to an investigation into fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking.
GLOUSTER — Southeast Major Crimes Task Force agents arrested a Jacksonville man and a man from Malta, at a Glouster residence in relation to an investigation into fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking.
According to a press release, a search warrant was obtained for 27 Fairlawn Ave., Glouster. Athens County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team secured the residence Wednesday and detained the occupants.
Agents arrested and charged Aaron J. Smith, age 28, of Jacksonville. He faces two felony charges of possession of drugs, a felony charge of tampering with evidence and a charge of receiving stolen property.
A cash/surety bond of $5,055 was set for the possession of drugs charges, while a cash/surety bond of $10,055 was set for the tampering of evidence charge. Bond was denied for the charge of receiving stolen property, according to Southeast Ohio Regional Jail records.
Agents also arrested Daniel N. Spears Jr., age 41, of Malta, on a warrant issued by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for failure to report. No bond was set on the charge of probation violation.
Both were taken to Southeast Ohio Regional Jail, where they were still being held as of Thursday afternoon.
At the residence, suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized. Confiscated items will be sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for laboratory testing, according to the press release.
“Each new arrest and seizure of illicit drugs is a success for Athens County. By all law enforcement agencies and community partners working together, we can combat the drug trade in our communities and work toward the collective goal of safety for our citizens,” Sheriff Rodney Smith said.
Assisting in the investigation were Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller J. Blackburn, Chief Investigator Jay Barrett, investigators with the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, Glouster Police Chief Ryan Nagucki and his department, and Athens County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team.
The Southeast Major Crimes Task Force is part of Ohio Attorney General’s Organized Crime Investigation Commission and is comprised of representatives of the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs, and Athens County Sheriff’s Offices; the Marietta, Belpre, Glouster, Middleport, McConnelsville and Nelsonville Police Departments; the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs, and Athens County Prosecutor’s Offices; and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
