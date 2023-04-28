COLUMBUS — A Lancaster resident recently pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to armed bank robberies in Athens and Marietta in 2020. The plea includes an agreed-upon sentence of more than 13 years in federal prison.
William E. Johnson, age 58, admitted to committing armed robberies in August 2020 in Athens and October 2020 in Marietta. He entered the guilty plea on April 27 before U.S. District Judge Edmund A. Sargus Jr., according to a press release.
Johnson’s plea agreement details that on Aug. 17, 2020, he brandished a firearm at Hocking Valley Bank on East State Street in Athens. Johnson wore a prosthetic forehead and nose, skin-toned arm sleeves/gloves, makeup and a COVID mask, all designed to disguise his appearance.
Johnson ordered employees to get on the floor and emptied several cash drawers. In total, he took more than $25,000. After stealing the cash, he tied the employees’ hands with zip ties. Johnson ordered the bank manager to give him the keys to the manager’s car. The manager complied. Johnson fled the bank in the stolen vehicle.
On Oct. 22, 2020, Johnson robbed the Citizens Bank on North Second Street in Marietta. Johnson wore a full-length Halloween-style mask that made him appear to be an older man and wore a red hood pulled up around his face.
Johnson possessed a gun and forced his way behind the tellers’ counter. He emptied several drawers, stealing $11,390.
At the time, Johnson had a warrant out for his arrest for a pending indictment for a bank robbery in Williamstown, W.Va.
On the evening of the Marietta bank robbery, law enforcement officers spotted Johnson driving in West Virginia and pulled him over. Johnson attempted to flee on foot, telling officers they would have to kill him to take him into custody again. Officers tased Johnson and placed him under arrest.
Officers searched Johnson’s vehicle and located more than $9,000 in cash, a loaded handgun, zip ties and his disguises.
