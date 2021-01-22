Deputies arrested a man in Glouster on Wednesday who broke into a home and was smoking cigarettes and who they found sprawled out on the floor upon arrival.
Travis Cunningham, 36, of Vincent,Ohio, was arrested early Wednesday morning for burglary after the homeowner called the police when a dog alerted the residents to the break-in, a release stated.
During the course of the incident, family members detained the man by surrounding the house until deputies arrived. One witness saw the man smoking a cigarette inside the home, the release stated.
When deputies arrived, they found Cunningham laying down on the floor, with his arms at his side. Multiple residents were home when the break-in occurred, and it was determined Cunningham entered through a side door.
Cunningham was transported to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail, where he is being held on $5,000 bond.
Cunningham also had an active warrant for his arrest in Vinton County.
