POMEROY — A Meigs County man was arrested in the death of a Pomeroy man Friday. Charges are pending against him for the death of a man in Mason, West Virginia.
Wayne “J.R.” Leib, 40, was charged in the fatal shooting of Dwayne Qualls, of Pomeroy.
According to information from the Pomeroy Police Department, the department received a call regarding the incident at about 6:30 p.m. Friday. Qualls was found dead inside his Spring Avenue home from an apparent gunshot wound.
Earlier in the day, Mason Police Department, Mason County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Patrol responded to a call at 3:10 p.m. of a deceased individual in the 500 block of Front Street in Mason.
Jason Pierce 34, of Racine, West Virginia, was found with several stab and gunshot wounds, according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney.
Charges are expected to be filed against Leib today, McKinney said.
Meigs County law enforcement took Leib into custody within hours of the Pomeroy incident.
Leib is being held at Middleport Jail in Ohio and is scheduled to appear in court today for aggravated murder charges related to Qualls’ death.
The incidents are still under investigation.
Pomeroy Police Department was assisted by Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Middleport Police Department, Syracuse Police Department and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.