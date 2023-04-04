COLUMBUS — The Office of Criminal Justice Services announced Tuesday the certification and recertification of 14 Ohio law enforcement agencies for state standards established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board.
One agency, Syracuse Police Department in Meigs County, adopted and implemented the initial two standards regarding use of force and hiring and recruitment.
Pike County Sheriff’s Office was among an additional 13 agencies that recently completed the recertification process that takes place on a revolving, three to four-year cycle.
Overall, there are 607 certified agencies throughout Ohio that have met the initial standards. Additionally, 29,475 officers (representing over 88.13 percent of all law enforcement officers in Ohio, including most of Ohio’s metropolitan areas) are employed by an agency that is involved in some form of the certification process.
In Athens County, 94 percent of the county’s 62,431 residents are covered by law enforcement agencies that are either certified or are undergoing recertification. Out of the 10 law enforcement agencies in the county, five are currently going through the certification process.
Athens City Police, Hocking College Police and Athens County Sheriff’s Office are completely certified — meaning they have completed training for all minimum-standards, and are also in the process of being recertified.
Ohio University Police Department has meet some standards — use of force, hiring and recruitment, community engagement, body-worn cameras and telecommunicator training — and is currently in a re-certification group. Nelsonville Police Department has only been certified in one set of standards — use of force and hiring and recruitment.
Non-certified agencies, according to a report from the Collaborative issued earlier this year, includes the police departments in Albany Buchtel, Glouster and Trimble and the Coolville Marshal.
The Collaborative was formed in 2015 to create uniform minimum standards for Ohio’s law enforcement agencies. The first two standards were developed by the Collaborative in 2015 to improve the trust between citizens and law enforcement officers.
Additional standards established by the Collaborative address community engagement, bias-free policing, body-worn cameras, vehicular pursuits, telecommunicator training, employee misconduct, mass protests, agency wellness, interaction with minors, and interaction with people in crisis. The standards are the first of their kind in Ohio and were developed and established by the Collaborative as part of the state’s efforts to strengthen community and police relations.
The state has partnered with the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association and the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police to help certify Ohio’s 900-plus law enforcement agencies on a process to ensure that they are in compliance with Ohio’s standards.
