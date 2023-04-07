MILLFIELD — The Southeast Major Crimes Task Force arrested two Millfield residents on drug-related charges.
Prompted by an overdose death that occurred in October 2022, detectives conducted a long-term investigation into activities at the residence Daniel and Tonia Martin, on Howard Road, Millfield.
On April 5, the task force executed a search warrant related to the investigation, according to a press release.
The Athens County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team served the warrant and secured the residence. At the scene, Daniel Martin, 50, was taken into custody.
Simultaneously, Athens County sheriff's deputies took Tonia Martin, 44, into custody at her place of employment.
During the search of the home, detectives located firearms, cash and numerous items associated with drug use and trafficking. All applicable evidence will be sent to BCI for testing and analysis.
Daniel James Martin was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. He faces felony charges of trafficking in drugs and having weapons under disability.
Tonia M. Martin faces felony charges of trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, according to a press release.
Neither are being held at Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
In July 2022, Daniel Martin pleaded guilty to charges of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug or abuse or a combination of them. He was put into the Athens County Empowerment Program.
Requests for other charges will be submitted to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office for grand jury review.
