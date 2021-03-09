The Athens County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the location of a missing child.
Liam Fuller, 16, was last seen Monday at the Valero on Columbus Rd. in Athens. Fuller has blue eyes, brown hair, 5'5" and weighs approximately 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, an orange and white jacket, a toboggan, and a black backpack.
The Athens County Sheriff's deputies are on dispatch searching for the missing juvenile.
Fuller's adoptive mother, D.J. Fuller, stated in a Facebook post that she is concerned about his mental state.
If you have information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Athens County Sheriff's Office at 740-593-6633.
