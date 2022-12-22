A Nelsonville woman was sentenced to four years to six years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing over $200,000 from another Athens County resident, who died in 2020.
Cynthia “Cindy” King, age 64, entered her guilty plea to a felony charge of theft from a person in a protected class on Dec. 14 in Athens County Court of Common Pleas.
In April, a grand jury indicted King, who was accused of stealing over $150,000 from Mary McClain and her estate between Sept. 1, 2018 and May 31, 2020, according to court documents.
The case was previously in Athens County Probate Court, where King agreed to pay restitution totaling $216,198.07 to the estate of McClain, a Nelsonville resident who died on June 30, 2020.
King “knowingly obtained or exerted control over either the property or services beyond the scope of the expressed or implied consent of the owner or person authorized to give consent,” according to the indictment.
As part of her sentence, King was given credit for previously serving four days in jail.
In the sentence, Judge George P. McCarthy ordered King to pay the total restitution within five years.
Besides paying restitution and serving jail time, McCarthy ordered King to pay a $20,000 fine. The fine will be suspended if she pays the full restitution. King is also to have no contact with McClain’s family or estate.
According to court records, King “will not be released from supervision until the maximum term is served or restitution is paid in full,” the order says.
King will also be on parole for two to five years. She also was ordered to pay court costs, according to court documents.
After her sentencing, the court ordered the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to take her to the Correction Reception Center in Orient.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.