Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers in Athens and Jackson counties are investigating accidents that occurred within their jurisdiction recently.
Troopers from the Jackson Post responded to a single motorcycle injury crash that occurred around 4:19 p.m. Feb. 12 on Franklin Valley Road near Keystone Station Road, in Jackson County.
Kolton Strickland, age 26, of Oak Hill, was operating a black 2017 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic. Strickland was traveling southeast on Franklin Valley Road negotiating a curve when he drove across the centerline and off of the left side of the roadway, where Strickland struck a tree.
The motorcycle overturned on to its side and Strickland was thrown from the motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the press release said.
Jackson County Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene to treat Strickland. Due to his injuries, he was flown to Saint Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia, by Medflight, due to his injuries. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson Fire Department also assisted at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated a fatal two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Feb. 2.
The crash occurred at approximately 4:35 p.m. on US 50, at the intersection of Torch Road.
According to the report, the vehicles involved where a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, operated by Linda Lou Russell, 78, of New Haven, West Virginia, and a 2011 Ford F-150, operated by Jeffrey N. Koehler of Guysville.
Russell was attempting to pull onto US 50 from Torch Road when her vehicle was struck by Koehler’s truck, according to the report.
Russell was taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital, in Belpre, where she was later pronounced dead.
Koehler sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.
The passenger in Russell’s vehicle, Phillip S. Russell, 80, of New Haven, West Virginia, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital, in Belpre. He was later taken from there to Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.
According to the report, all occupants involved in the wreck were wearing seatbelts and intoxication is not suspected to be a factor.
Assistance was provided by the Coolville Volunteer Fire Department, Curtis Towing, Athens Towing, MedFlight and Athens County EMS.
