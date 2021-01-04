COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 10 deaths on Ohio’s roadways during the 2020-2021 New Year’s holiday according to provisional statistics. Two fatalities were the result of not wearing a safety belt when available, four were OVI-related and five were pedestrians.

The four-day reporting period began at midnight on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 and ran through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2021.

The reported 10 fatalities are higher than the two-day reporting period from last year, when four fatalities were reported. In 2019, there were 12 reported fatalities and in 2018 there were six fatalities in the same two-day time span.

Over the New Year holiday, troopers made 3,979 traffic enforcement contacts; including 303 OVI arrests, 115 distracted driving and 478 safety belt citations.

The OSHP encouraged the public to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity. A statistical analysis of the Patrol’s enforcement activity over the holiday is available at https://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/NewYearHoliday2021_PIO.1.pdf.

