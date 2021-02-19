The Athens County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect Thursday in a methamphetamine trafficking at Day’s Inn on Columbus Road.
Barry Hurst was arrested after investigations into suspected trafficking, a press release said. Deputies recovered methamphetamine and materials for the sale and distribution of drugs. Deputies also recovered $1,300.
“Criminal Interdiction Units will continue to seek out those responsible for bringing illicit drugs into Athens County, and personally bring them to justice,” Sheriff Rodney Smith said in a statement.
During the investigation, deputies allege that Hurst attempted to conceal and destroy evidence.
In Nov. 2020, Hurst was the subject of an investigation where nearly 4.9 ounces of meth were seized at a Nelsonville residence.
Hurst has been arrested for tampering with evidence, possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs. A bond of $25,000 was requested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.