COLUMBUS — A fire department administrator and former 911 dispatcher has been charged federally with crimes related to at least 24 arson fires since spring 2022 in Wayne National Forest.
James A. Bartels, 50, of Patriot, Ohio, was arrested Dec. 20 and appeared in federal court in Columbus.
Bartels is an administrator at the Greenfield Township Volunteer Fire Department, in Fairfield County. He also served as a 911 dispatcher for Gallia County until his resignation on Nov. 8, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Ohio.
According to an affidavit filed in support of a criminal complaint, Ohio Department of Natural Resources law enforcement officers observed a truck registered to Bartels near Wayne National Forest on Oct. 29, 2022. Bartels was observed on Dry Ridge Road. Within an hour, a fire was reported in the forest near Dry Ridge Road and Cauley Creek Road.
In the days after Bartels’ resignation as a Gallia County 911 dispatcher for Gallia County, at least 17 fires were lit, according to the press release. Bartels was seen at two separate locations near several fire starts within minutes of their ignition.
In a law enforcement interview, Bartels admitted to starting the fires with a lighter to “give the boys something to do” and to distract himself from depression, the affidavit says. He identified 24 arson fires for which he was responsible. His truck’s infotainment system data also placed him at the fires' locations.
The announcement of the charges comes after a busy fall fire season throughout southeast Ohio. Federal and state wildland firefighters, along with local and volunteer fire departments, contained dozens of wildfires throughout the region.
Among those fires was the Wayne National Forest’s largest wildfire ever. Named the Kimble Complex Fire, this wildfire burned a total of 1,338 acres of both private and National Forest System lands in the forest’s Ironton district. The Kimble Complex Fire came on the heels of dozens of small- and medium-size wildfires that occurred this fall fire season.
“I would like to extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to all the firefighters, law enforcement officers and resource specialists who responded in our time of need,” said Lee Stewart, forest supervisor for the Wayne National Forest.
The U.S. Forest Service works with other agencies to help maintain Wayne National Forest, Stewart said.
“We can only accomplish these things through an integrated approach with our partners at the local, state and national levels,” Stewart noted. “We want to acknowledge and thank all the partners that we work with, in particular the many volunteer fire departments and state and local law enforcement agencies. We greatly value these relationships, and we look forward to continuously strengthening them to better serve southeast Ohio.
“I also want to thank the members of the local communities for their patience and assistance throughout the fall fire season," Stewart said. "Their support aided and motivated the Forest Service staff and partners who responded to the many wildfires during this challenging season.”
Bartels’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 3, 2023, in U.S. District Court, in Columbus.
Willfully committing arson is a federal crime punishable by up to five years in prison, according to a press release. Kenneth L. Parker, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, and the U.S. Forest Service announced the charges. Assistant United States Attorney Michael J. Hunter represents the United States in this case.
Wayne National Forest is a collection of 244,000 acres of public land covering parts of Athens, Perry, Morgan, Hocking, Vinton, Lawrence, Gallia, Jackson, Washington, Noble, Scioto and Monroe counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.