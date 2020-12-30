COLUMBUS – Even though New Year’s Eve celebrations will look different this year, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging drivers who intend to celebrate to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. The Patrol’s zero-tolerance policy is part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign.
The New Year’s holiday reporting period begins Thursday, Dec. 31 at midnight and ends on Sunday, Jan. 3 at 11:59 p.m.
Four fatal crashes killed four people during the two-day 2019-2020 New Year’s holiday reporting period. Three of those crashes and fatalities were OVI related. Of the four fatalities in which safety belts were available, three were unbelted.
During last year’s reporting period, the Patrol made 124 arrests for OVI. Last year’s reporting period ran from Tuesday, December 31 through Wednesday, Jan. 1.
“Driving sober saves lives and will make our roads safer,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro. “We cannot fight this battle against impaired driving on our own. We need your commitment to make our roads safe.”
The Patrol reminds drivers to plan ahead, designate a sober driver or make other arrangements.
Motorists are encouraged to report impaired drivers and drug activity to the Patrol by calling #677.
