A Plains woman was arrested Friday with multiple ounces of suspected methamphetamines and enough fentanyl to kill the entire City of Athens, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office said.
Shannon M. Dickens, age 41, The Plains, was charged with three counts of trafficking in drugs, three counts of possession of drugs, one count trafficking in drugs and one count of possession of drugs.
On April 23, 2021, The Criminal Interdiction Units conducted a traffic stop on State Route 682 near Fourth Street in The Plains, and law enforcement discovered criminal indicators, a release said. The driver was identified as Dickens and was found to have a suspended license and an active warrant for her arrest.
Dickens admitted to having a meth “bubble” on her person which was located and seized. Dickens was then detained, and the vehicle was searched incident to the arrest. Deputies located an additional 15 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a large sum of money.
A search warrant executed on Fourth Street yielded additional narcotics including approximately two hundred forty-two (242) grams (8.5ounces) of suspected methamphetamine, which is eighty (80) times the bulk amount, fifty-eight (58) grams (2 ounces) of suspected fentanyl, and fifty (50) grams (1.75 ounces) of suspected heroin, which is twenty-five (25) times the bulk amount.
The amount of fentanyl, a deadly opioid, seized could potentially kill approximately 29,000 people. In 2019, the population of the City of Athens was reported as being 24,984.
The estimated street value of all seized narcotics in this investigation is $57,400.00, according to a release.
“We are dedicated to eradicating illegal narcotics within our county, one investigation at a time, and our efforts ramp with each investigation,” Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith said in a statement.
Dickens was arrested and transported to SEORJ without further incident. A bond of $500,000 is being requested in Athens County Municipal Court.
