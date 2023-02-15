Jodi K. Rickard was arraigned Tuesday in Athens County Court of Common Pleas in downtown Athens.
Judge George P. McCarthy set Rickard’s bail at $1.5 million with 10% allowed. Additional bond conditions include no contact with Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority employees, no access to AMHA financial accounts, forfeiture of passport, and both OPERS and bank accounts to be frozen.
As of noon Wednesday, bond was not posted. Rickard is being held at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
According to a previous report, Rickard was arrested on the following charges:
Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (felony, first class)
Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (felony, second class)
Theft in office (felony, third class)
Aggravated theft of $1.5 million or more (felony, first class)
Telecommunications fraud (felony, first class)
Tampering with evidence (felony, third class)
Tampering with records (felony, third class)
The investigation was led by the Auditor of State following an anonymous tip regarding theft from AMHA.
Rickard, while employed by AMHA, is accused of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity to steal for personal use, the press release says. The total theft is alleged to be over $1.5 million and to have taken place from Jan. 1, 2015 through Dec. 9, 2022. The indictment also contains a forfeiture specification of real property due to Rickard using AMHA funds to pay off her mortgage.
In addition to paying off her mortgage, the press release reported that Rickard took numerous vacations, spending large sums of money during those vacations, installed an in-ground pool, and purchased numerous other material items.
Rickard began her job as director on Jan. 1, 2020. She had been with the Housing Authority for about 20 years, and also served as the finance director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.