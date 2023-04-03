GLOUSTER — The Glouster Police Department recently arrested several people on active arrest warrants and drug charges.
Officers were on routine patrol on March 23, when they observed Tomasena Vanhorn, 34, of Glouster, who had an active arrest warrant.
During a search, methamphetamine was located, according to a release from the agency.
As of Monday, she was no longer being at Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
The case will be presented to an Athens County Grand Jury as soon as the evidence is tested and the results are received, the release said.
In another incident on March 23, a search warrant was executed on 29 Maple St. The police department received information that drug trafficking was being conducted at the address.
The residence also was under investigation for unclean habitation for the living conditions and trash on the property.
At 7:22 p.m., GPD offices, Athens County Prosecutor's Office investigators, Southeast Major Crimes Task Force agents and Athens County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team and other deputies secured the property and conducted a search for illegal drugs and narcotics.
The team located suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine.
The following individuals were arrested and taken to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail:
Wayne Johnson, age 43, was charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs. A 10% bond of $50,000 was set. As of Monday, he was still being held at the jail.
Bonnie Kasler, age 61, was charged with permitting drug abuse. She was no longer being held at the jail, as of Monday.
Herbert Boudinot, age 59, was held on an Adult Parole Authority holder. He was died bail/bond. As of Monday, he was still being held at the jail.
