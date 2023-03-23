Several Athens County first-responder agencies worked the scene of an accident at the US 50 and Blackburn Road in Athens.
The intersection has been the site of many accidents over the years, according to research into the Messenger archives.
On Monday, agencies responded to a four-vehicle crash with rollover and entrapment, according to Athens County Emergency Medical Services.
As of Wednesday morning, Athens Police Department was still investigating the crash and had not approved the report for release, according to Mary Barney, APD records clerk.
According to pictures posted on the Athens County EMS Facebook page, among the vehicles involved in the accident included a Jeep Wrangler, and a Chevrolet sedan.
According to Athens County EMS, two patients were taken to OhioHealth O'Bleness Memorial Hospital, with one flown from there to a trauma center in Columbus by MedFlight.
Another patient was evaluated at the scene and refused transport.
Besides Athens County EMS and Athens Police, Athens Fire Department, Richland Area Fire Department, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol also responded.
"This continues to be one of Athens County’s most dangerous intersections and all motorists are urged to use an extra amount of caution in this area," Athens County EMS said on its Facebook page.
The City of Athens 2040 Comprehensive Plan notes that an Ohio Department of Transportation study is needed at the intersection. Athens Service-Safety Director Andy Stone said he didn't know if a safety study has been done.
Eric Davis, who helps perform studies for ODOT District 10, said that he has worked at the agency for 18 years and didn't know of any studies done at the intersection recently.
In order for studies to be done on a roadway, a request is sent to ODOT, which will review the proposal and then decide whether to approve the study.
Stone noted that the city and ODOT know the intersection is dangerous. "While it isn't necessarily the place with the highest number of crashes, it is definitely a location for accidents to occur and potentially deadly ones."
ODOT worked with the city to replace signage along US 50 and US 33 a few years ago. The changes included making the signs highly reflective, changing the typography to be more clean and improving lighting in that area, Stone said.
According to Stone, one of the best ways to improve the intersection will be either eliminating or restricting the ability to make left turns, which is an unpopular option among residents.
"When people come to Blackburn from 50, they want the convenience of being able to turn left," he said. "When you have a situation where a low-speed road intersects a high-speed, multi-lane highway, the highest risk to misjudge a gap is mostly when taking a left turn. When the time comes, the city and ODOT will work to make it safer."
Through the years, the intersection has been the site of several accidents, including a recent one that happened on Feb. 6.
In the Feb. 6 accident, a Ford F-150 driven by Gary Alton, of Athens, was east bound on US 50, in the turn lane attempting to make a left turn onto North Blackburn Road, according to an accident report by Athens Police Department.
Alton made the turn, failing to yield to a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Carl Davis, of Marietta, in the west bound lanes on US 50. The truck hit the Equinox on the front right corner, then struck a light pole, causing it to break, according to the police report.
Davis was taken to OhioHealth O'Bleness Memorial Hospital by Athens County EMS. David Farley, of Marietta, was a passenger in the Equinox and was treated at the scene.
Alton was cited for failure to yield the right of way when vehicle turning, according to the police report.
In April 2018, New Marshfield resident Helen Horn died as a result of her injuries from an accident at the intersection.
According to the Messenger archives, "Horn was driving a 1998 Toyota Corolla south on North Blackburn Road toward the US 50 four-lane. Isaac Stack was driving a 2012 Ford F-150 westbound on US 50. The report said that Horn failed to yield and attempted to cross the four-lane (apparently to make a left turn toward Athens), when her vehicle was struck by Stack’s truck."
