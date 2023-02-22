GLOUSTER — Athens County Sheriff's Office seeks information on the whereabouts of two Glouster residents.
On Feb. 14, the Southeast Major Crimes Drug Task Force responded to the address of 9706 Church House Road, Glouster, to speak with the residents about numerous complaints of drug activity. Earl R. McKee, age 50, and Melissa S. Foster, age 44, control the property.
While on scene, detectives located two all-terrain vehicles that allegedly were stolen from Hocking County.
Afterward, a search warrant was obtained for the camper and car on the property. Law enforcement officials also found several chainsaws, weed eaters, a firearm, suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, and items related to drug trafficking. The recovered stolen items will be returned to the rightful owner(s) in Hocking County.
The Athens County Sheriff’s Office Environmental Division responded to the scene due to evidence of illegal burning of tires, trash and other debris.
Applicable items seized will be sent to BCI for lab testing and a request for charges will be sent to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.
The investigation remains active, Sheriff Rodney Smith said in a press release.
The Athens County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of both McKee and Foster. If you have relevant information, contact the sheriff's office at (740) 593-6633 or the Athens County Prosecutor's Office at (740) 592-3208.
Smith thanked the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller J. Blackburn, Chief Investigator Jay Barrett, investigators with the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, and deputies with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.
The Southeast Major Crimes Task Force is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Organized Crime Investigation Commission and is comprised of representatives of the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs, and Athens County Sheriff’s Offices; the Marietta, Belpre, Glouster, Middleport, McConnelsville and Nelsonville Police Departments; the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs, and Athens County Prosecutor’s Offices; and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.