Shots fired near Madison Street, no one injured
Staff Report
Mar 29, 2023
The Athens Police Department is investigating a shots-fired incident in the area of Madison Street.According to the police report, at 11:41 p.m. Tuesday, Officer Tom Simpson responded to report of discharging weapons.The shots were heard sometime between 10:40 and 10:50 p.m. No one was injured nor was property damaged. A report was taken.Those with information about the incident can call the department at (740) 592-3315.
