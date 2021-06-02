COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting nine deaths on Ohio’s roadways during the 2021 Memorial Day weekend – less than half the amount of fatalities from Memorial Day weekend in 2020.
Last year, during the same time period, 20 roadway fatalities were reported by OSHP. When compared to the previous three year average, the number of fatalities dropped by 49 percent this year. The four-day reporting period began Friday, May 28 and ran through Monday, May 31.
Columbiana, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Lucas, Mahoning, Summit and Stark counties all recorded fatal incidents. Franklin County had two deaths during the weekend. Zero deaths were reported in Southeast Ohio.
Of the nine deaths, OSHP reports five involved motorcycles – only one is reported to have wore a helmet. There were four non-motorcycle fatalities, with reports of one use of seatbelt and three reports of uninstalled or unknown seatbelt usage. One of the fatalities was listed as an OVI.
In total, state troopers made 25,658 traffic enforcement contacts; including 549 OVI arrests, 377 drug arrests and 3,720 safety belt citations. In addition, the Patrol made 13,448 non-enforcement contacts including 2,523 motorist assists.
In Athens, OSHP reports 575 incidents during the weekend. Franklin County lead the state with 2,009 incidents over the weekend.
Troopers remind motorists that roadway safety is a shared responsibility. Everyone can contribute to making our roadways safer by following traffic laws, wearing safety belts and driving sober.
You can help contribute to a safer Ohio by calling #677 to report drug activity and dangerous or impaired driving.
For a statewide breakdown, please visit: https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/MemorialDay2021_PIO.pdf.
