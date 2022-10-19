Southeast Major Crimes Task Force is seeking a Glouster man who has a pending warrant for felony charges.
Randall Deeds Jr., age 35, last known address of 32 Republic Ave., Glouster, was part of a recent search conducted by task force agents.
According to a press release, on Oct. 14, 2022, agents searched for people with outstanding high level felony warrants on cases associated with the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office and Ohio Adult Parole Authority.
Deeds has a pending warrant for class two felony charges of possession of drugs and burglary, Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith said.
“Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Deeds is asked to contact the Athens County Sheriff’s Office,” he said.
Chief Investigator Jay Barrett, members of the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office Investigative Unit, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Athens County sheriff deputies, Glouster Police Department, and task force agents located three people of interest associated with these cases.
Barry D. Meadows, age 37, of Logan, was arrested on an outstanding warrant/adult parole holder. Jessica L. Miller, age 41, of Glouster, was arrested on an outstanding warrant/adult parole holder. Penny A. Hudnall, age 61, from Jacksonville, Ohio, was arrested for aggravated possession of drugs, a class two felony.
All people were taken to jail on the warrants. Additional charges are pending.
Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller Blackburn, his staff; Chief Ryan Nagucki, the Glouster Police Department; and the Ohio Adult Parole Authority assisted Smith and his office on the case.
The Athens County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at its non-emergency number, 740-593-6633.
