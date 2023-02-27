Three Athens County residents were arrested and charged in relation to a series of theft reports throughout Athens County.
On Feb. 24, Athens County sheriff's deputies went to 30 Roy Ave., The Plains, while conducting an investigation related to a series of theft reports in the area, according to a police report.
While on scene, they obtained consent to search a vehicle on the property and located items that had previously been reported stolen in Athens County.
The Southeast Major Crimes Task Force was contacted and a search warrant for the property was prepared and approved.
“During the search warrant, items linked to three separate cases were located and collected as evidence," Sheriff Rodney Smith said. "Deputies also seized suspected methamphetamine, large amounts of drug paraphernalia, and drug abuse instruments as a result of the search.”
Chaz-Michael E. Jones, age 31, of The Plains, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, a felony.
Crystal J. McCoy, age 34, of Athens, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, a felony.
As of Monday afternoon, neither Jones nor McCoy were listed as inmates on the Southeaster Ohio Regional Jail website.
Douglas C. Stobart, 33, of Glouster, was arrested for a parole violation, and is held for the Ohio Adult Parole Authority. As of Monday afternoon, he was still being held at Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail, according to the website. No bond or bail were set.
Requests for additional charges will be submitted to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office for grand jury review, the press release said..
Athens County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller J. Blackburn, Chief Investigator Jay Barrett and investigators with the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.