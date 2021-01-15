Athens County Sheriff’s Office arrested three near Nelsonville and seized $20,000 in narcotics Wednesday as part of an ongoing drug investigation.
Athens County deputies stopped the trio on U.S. Route 33 as part of an ongoing drug investigation, according to a press release. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit worked with agents from the Major Crimes Unit and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
“Many agencies were involved in ensuring the success of this investigation.” stated Sheriff Smith. “We will continue to serve our communities with the safety of our citizens in mind.”
Those arrested were Fawn Stevers, 37, of Nelsonville, Joshua Azbell, 44, of Glouster and Joshua Schall, 35, of Guysville.
During the stop, the three were immediately identified as having warrants for their arrest, the release said. After deputies observed criminal indicators, a K-9 was deployed to conduct a search of the vehicle and detected narcotics.
Upon a search of the vehicle, deputies found drug paraphernalia. Azbell and Stevers were seen tampering with suspected heroin in their possession. When they arrived at Southeast Ohio Regional Jail (SEORJ), it was learned that Stevers and Azbell attempted to conceal the suspected heroin inside their body cavities to transport inside the facility.
Schall was arrested on five active warrants and was transported to SEORJ.
Approximately 74 grams (2.64 ounces) of heroin was seized during this investigation, which has an approximate street value of nearly $15,000, the release stated. Additional felony charges are expected pending BCI lab results.
On Thursday, the Athens County Sheriff's Office was notified by SEORJ that another 28 grams (.98 ounces) of heroin had been located after being concealed in a body cavity of Stevers. This brings the approximate street value to a total of $20,000.
The Athens County Sheriff’s office is requesting Stevers and Azbell be charged for Trafficking in Drugs, Possession of Controlled Substance, Tampering with Evidence and Conveyance into a Detention Facility.
