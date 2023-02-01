CHAUNCEY — Southeast Major Crimes Task Force arrested three Athens County residents on several felony warrants on Jan. 31 in Chauncey.
According to a press release, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office received reports of several theft and drug crimes at 25 May Ave., Chauncey. Additional complaints and information had also been provided by village residents.
Mona Kay Dearing, age 27, of Nelsonville, and Amber Dawn Drake, age 35, of Glouster, were both arrested on outstanding felony warrants. Drake had a warrant for drug possession and three child support warrants.
Dearing was transferred to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office.
John D. Dearing, age 45, of Athens, was arrested on an Adult Parole Authority holder for possession of drugs.
The Task Force, with assistance from sheriff’s deputies, Ohio Adult Parole Authority and Athens County Prosecutor’s Office made contact with several persons of interest at the house after learning numerous people were staying in a tent in the backyard.
During the investigation, detectives seized methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and evidence of drug trafficking.
“Multiple persons on scene were wanted by the Adult Parole Authority for failure to report or had active warrants for their arrest,” Sheriff Rodney Smith said.
Of the three, only John Dearing was listed as still being at Southeast Ohio Regional Jail, as of Tuesday afternoon. No bond or bail was set for him.
Requests for other charges will be submitted to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office for grand jury review.
Smith thanked the task force, Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller J. Blackburn, Chief Investigator Jay Barrett, investigators with the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, Athens County sheriff’s deputies, and the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for their efforts combating drugs in the region.
The Southeast Major Crimes Task Force is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Organized Crime Investigation Commission and is comprised of representatives of the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs, and Athens county sheriff’s offices; the Marietta, Belpre, Glouster, Middleport, McConnelsville and Nelsonville police departments; the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs, and Athens county prosecutor’s offices; and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
