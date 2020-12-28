Two Ohio University students died in a fatal car crash on Saturday night after their vehicle slid off the road into a creek.
The two deceased students are Laiken Nicole Salyers, 23, of Wheelersburg, Ohio and Richard R. Turner, 20, of East Orange, New Jersey, an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP) press release states.
The two were traveling along Dairy Lane near South Park Drive in a 2013 Chevy Cruze, when the vehicle failed to negotiate a turn, the release stated. The vehicle slid on ice around a bend and slid off the left side of the road, becoming overturned and partially submerged in a creek bed.
A passerby reported the crash around 8:30 on Sunday morning.
OSHP Sgt. Christopher Goss said it was unclear when the accident occurred, but the two had contacted someone around 6 p.m. on Saturday.
10TV reported that Laiken’s mother had video called her at 6 p.m. on Saturday, but did not respond to texts after 8 p.m. the same evening.
OSHP troopers were assisted with the investigation by the Athens Police Department, Ohio University Police Department, Athens Fire Department, Athens County EMS, and the Athens County Coroner’s Office.
OU Spokesperson Carly Leatherwood said in an emailed statement Salyers was a fourth-year student in the College of Health Sciences and Professions, and Turner was a second-year student in the University College.
According to their Facebook pages, Salyers and Turner were in a relationship. Salyers and Turner’s families could not be reached for comment.
“Our hearts go out to their families during the difficult time,” Leatherwood said in an email. “The Dean of Students has been in contact with their families, and the University is providing support to students and employees affected by this loss.”
The OSHP continues to investigate the crash.
