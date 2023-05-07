Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announced in a Facebook post that Wayne O. Leib Jr., 41, of Racine, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of an Pomeroy man.
Leib appeared before Meigs County Court of Common Pleas Judge Linda R. Warner and entered a guilty plea to aggravated murder, an unclassified felony, on April 19 in the Meigs County courthouse in Pomeroy.
On Sept. 30, 2022, Leib entered Dwayne Qualls’ residence in Pomeroy, Ohio where he shot and killed Qualls. Leib was apprehended a short time thereafter.
At sentencing, Stanley argued for the maximum sentence for aggravated murder — the imposition of life in prison without the possibility of parole — based upon the circumstances of the case. Leib, through counsel, argued for a sentence less than the maximum sentence, which could have been life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20, 25 or 30 years. After sentencing arguments, Warner sentenced Leib to the maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.
The Pomeroy Police Department investigated this matter, and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, the Major Crimes Task Force and Middleport Police Department assisted.
