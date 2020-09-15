- Tornado warnings were initiated at 6:28 p.m. when there was evidence of rotation clouds in Hocking County.
- The storm hit Athens County just before 7 p.m.
- The National Weather Service states that most areas had a 20 minute warning, except Perry County, which had no warning.
- The storm moved at about 45 mph.
- Only one tornado touched down in Athens County on Matheny Road, four miles south of Nelsonville.
- The Athens County tornado was rated an EF2, meaning winds were 111-135 mph.
- The winds that hit the The Plains were around 100 mph.
- One-inch sized hail was reported in Athens County.
- The Tornado in Meigs County was an EF3, with a wind speed of 150 mph.
- The path length of the tornado was 2.5 miles
- Maximum width of the tornado was 300 yards.
- 11 tornados were reported in Ohio on Sept. 16
- AP reported in 2010 that there were $20 million in damages in Ohio.
- $270,445 in state grant funding was given to Athens and Meigs Counties.
- Gov. Ted Strickland visited the area and declared a state of emergency on Sept. 22, 2010.
- 30 single-family residences were destroyed in Athens County. Two were insured and 28 were uninsured.
- 51 properties with major damage were reported. 13 of those were insured and 38 were uninsured.
- 83 properties reported minor damage. 57 were insured and 26 were uninsured.
- 239 additional properties were determined to be “affected”, meaning they had minor cosmetic damage. 103 were insured and 136 were uninsured.
- The U.S. Small Business Administration declared Athens County a disaster area, a move that made low-interest loans available to uninsured residents.
- Nearly 100 acres of forest land was damaged in the Wayne National Forest.
- Most of the affected trees were between 50-70 years old – with some having stood for nearly a century.
- Most of the trees destroyed were poplar, sycamore and red maple, with a small number of oaks.
- One year after the storms ravaged the area, Ohio University earned its StormReady designation from the National Weather Service.
- There were zero fatalities in Athens County from the storm.
- The only fatality occurred in Wood County, WV when the tornado crossed over the Ohio River from Reedsville.
- A year after the storm, The Plains installed an emergency warning siren system, costing $22,000.
- The wind was so strong that one Meigs County couple reported receiving a phone call from a man in Camden, WV – 94 miles away – stating that he had found an intact check belonging to them.
- Damage to Athens High School was around $2 million.
- Tree debris was collected and used as biomass, an alternative and renewable energy source by a company in Kingston, OH.
- September is National Preparedness Month.
