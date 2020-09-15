  • Tornado warnings were initiated at 6:28 p.m. when there was evidence of rotation clouds in Hocking County.
  • The storm hit Athens County just before 7 p.m.
  • The National Weather Service states that most areas had a 20 minute warning, except Perry County, which had no warning.
  • The storm moved at about 45 mph.
  • Only one tornado touched down in Athens County on Matheny Road, four miles south of Nelsonville.
  • The Athens County tornado was rated an EF2, meaning winds were 111-135 mph.
  • The winds that hit the The Plains were around 100 mph.
  • One-inch sized hail was reported in Athens County.
  • The Tornado in Meigs County was an EF3, with a wind speed of 150 mph.
  • The path length of the tornado was 2.5 miles
  • Maximum width of the tornado was 300 yards.
  • 11 tornados were reported in Ohio on Sept. 16
  • AP reported in 2010 that there were $20 million in damages in Ohio.
  • $270,445 in state grant funding was given to Athens and Meigs Counties.
  • Gov. Ted Strickland visited the area and declared a state of emergency on Sept. 22, 2010.
  • 30 single-family residences were destroyed in Athens County. Two were insured and 28 were uninsured.
  • 51 properties with major damage were reported. 13 of those were insured and 38 were uninsured.
  • 83 properties reported minor damage. 57 were insured and 26 were uninsured.
  • 239 additional properties were determined to be “affected”, meaning they had minor cosmetic damage. 103 were insured and 136 were uninsured.
  • The U.S. Small Business Administration declared Athens County a disaster area, a move that made low-interest loans available to uninsured residents.
  • Nearly 100 acres of forest land was damaged in the Wayne National Forest.
  • Most of the affected trees were between 50-70 years old – with some having stood for nearly a century.
  • Most of the trees destroyed were poplar, sycamore and red maple, with a small number of oaks.
  • One year after the storms ravaged the area, Ohio University earned its StormReady designation from the National Weather Service.
  • There were zero fatalities in Athens County from the storm.
  • The only fatality occurred in Wood County, WV when the tornado crossed over the Ohio River from Reedsville.
  • A year after the storm, The Plains installed an emergency warning siren system, costing $22,000.
  • The wind was so strong that one Meigs County couple reported receiving a phone call from a man in Camden, WV – 94 miles away – stating that he had found an intact check belonging to them.
  • Damage to Athens High School was around $2 million.
  • Tree debris was collected and used as biomass, an alternative and renewable energy source by a company in Kingston, OH.
  • September is National Preparedness Month.
