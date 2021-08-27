Tim Ryan, U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 13th District, spent his Thursday visiting various locations in the county on his Workers First Tour as he campaigns for the future open Senate seat currently held by Republican Sen. Rob Portman. Stops on the tour included The Hive in Nelsonville, the Athens County Food Pantry and the Athens Armory.
Ryan, co-chairman of the Congressional Manufacturing Caucus, has often centered his platform around the American worker, a move that has gained him support from a variety of unions. According to reporting from The Hill, ten unions including the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and the Ohio Association of Professional Firefighters have endorsed his Senate campaign.
Ryan’s current district covers parts of Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Stark and Mahoning counties in the northeast part of the state. During his visit, Ryan commented that southeast Ohio looks and feels like areas he has represented while linking issues in his district to ones impacting residents in Athens.
A lack of decent paying jobs and manufacturing, the impact of the opioid epidemic and a general sense of being left behind were key similarities between Ohio’s 13th district and Athens, according to Ryan.
“I know the frustration deep in my bones,” he remarked during a question and answer session with local press outside the Athens Armory.
Ryan emphasized the need for going “all in” on renewable energy while using this areas natural resources to its economic advantage. When questioned about the balance between bringing manufacturing companies along with their well-paying jobs and maintaining the natural beauty of the area, he stated that the two goals are not mutually exclusive.
“We can preserve natural beauty and serve industries to bring money and jobs,” said Ryan.
In his district, Ryan hailed the advances of the Ultium Cells Battery Plant, where batteries for use in electric cars are produced, and Lordstown Motors that manufactures the cars themselves. Youngstown State University and the Department of Energy teamed up on a project to develop an Energy Storage Workforce Innovation Center to educate and develop the clean energy workforce in Northeast Ohio.
He stressed the need for America to become better competition to large vehicle manufacturers like China and believes investing in renewable forms of transportation such as electric vehicles can make that possible. Projects like these could be implemented just as well in southeast Ohio, according to Ryan.
The opioid epidemic hit both southeastern Ohio and some northeastern counties Ryan represents hard. According to harmreductionohio.org, both Trumble and Mahoning counties were listed in the top ten highest overdose rates for 2020. In 2021, Trumble dropped into the 11 to 20 highest grouping alongside Stark County. Mahoning so far this year remains in the top ten. By comparison, Athens did not make the top ten either year but in 2021, four of the surrounding six counties are within the top 20, making it clear that the issue is present in the area.
The loss of manufacturing jobs has impacted both regions, with southeast Ohio losing its coal mines and the steel mills of northeast closing as well. As more people lose jobs in these fields and consider moving elsewhere for employment, Ryan says he will push to reinvest in the communities to keep people from leaving and, in doing so, keep wealth in the region. He proposes investing in the health of Ohioans as well as access to affordable broadband internet while building on local leadership to make this possible.
Ryan talked of using the workforce that is already here to “take control of our own destiny.” To him, the issue of rebuilding the economy shouldn’t be a political issue, saying he wants us all to at least agree on that.
Karin Bright, president of the Athens County Food Pantry Board, spoke with Ryan during his visit to the Athens County Food Pantry about the urgent need for help regarding food insecurity in the county.
“We have got to figure out a way that we can feed people,” said Bright.
Ryan agreed and made a point to say that as “the wealthiest country on God’s green earth, we should have figured this out by now.”
Communities in both southeast and northeast Ohio have a feeling of being left behind, according to Ryan.
“Small towns built this country and got forgotten,” he said.
Portman announced he would not be seeking re-election in late Jan., in a move he stated would give fellow Republicans interested in his seat time to prepare. In a statement, he explained that the deepening divide between parties and partisan gridlock as a reason why. His term ends in Nov. 2022.
Ryan is one of several Democrats who has tossed their hat in the ring, including attorney and activist Morgan Harper and Demarcos Sheffley. His potential Republican opponents include author J.D. Vance, former state treasurer Josh Mandel, and former Ohio GOP Chair Jane Timken.
