Robert Tribe

JACKSONVILLE, FL – Robert “Bob” Allen Tribe, 71, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Born March 28, 1948, in Athens, Ohio, he was the son of the late Paul and Rachael Wilson Tribe. Bob was a 1967 graduate of Athens High School. Bob was a self employed auto mechanic in Athens, Ohio for most of his life. He is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Rachel (Abimbola) Smith; and his granddaughter, Mya Smith all of Jacksonville, Florida. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rita Kay Congrove Tribe; his brother, Ned Tribe; and his sister, Jane Tribe Al Hashemi. In keeping with the wishes of Bob there will be no funeral services.
