I was in my first week as a part-time sports writer for The Athens Messenger. I was a senior at Ohio University, looking to get some writing experience.
The sports editor at the time, Mike Cottrill, assigned me to cover Nelsonville-York's home boys' basketball game against Vinton County.
I had never been to Nelsonville-York High School before, and figured it would be easy enough to find.
In the days before you had GPS on your cell phone, I found out I wasn't sure exactly where to turn off of the highway.
In a matter of minutes, I was on the other side of town, needing to turn around. I eventually had to go into Kroger to ask someone how to get to the high school. Not the best start to my Athens Messenger career.
I eventually made it to the game in time and got a story turned in for the paper.
What started out as simply a chance to gain some clips and experience turned into more than 16-year run as the sports editor at the Messenger.
Cottrill left for another opportunity, and I took over the sports editor role in late May, 2006.
I never could have envisioned how long I would keep the job, and how much the position and my life would change during that time.
However, the time has come for me to step aside from the position I've held since I graduated from OU.
This weekend edition is the final under my watch. For now at least, I'm leaving the sports journalism world.
In a lot of ways, the small-town newspaper business was perfect for me back in 2006. I covered games nearly every night, stayed up late getting the paper together then slept in the next day.
That cycle repeated itself season after season, year after year. In the early years, I went year to year with the job, thinking I might try to land at another paper or another journalism outlet.
The more I stuck around, the more I felt like I was a part of Athens County. Every season I covered, the more I felt like the communities accepted me and appreciated the coverage I was trying to provide.
Perhaps no singular event made me feel more a part
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.