Sam Altman had a vision. He wanted a modern, spacious, department store with lots of light and the latest fashions and styles in clothes and accessories. It was billed as “The Store of the Future.” It didn’t have conveyer belt walkways or robots to wait on you, but the interior had a bright streamlined look, modern glass doors, lots of open air, and the latest big city fashion apparel.
Sam Altman and his wife Natalie moved their department store from 19 South Court Street to this new location at 7-9 North Court Street. It was just after World War II and building materials were scarce. But they got the job done and had their grand opening in October 1946. The store had two floors of clothing, household items, jewelry, and more. There was a giant crystal chandelier in the women’s side of the store. That was Natalie’s idea. The modern chromed-trimmed stairway led to the second floor. This was a sight never seen by most Athenians. This state of the art department store attracted shoppers from all around southeast Ohio.
In 1970 Marting’s took over the space and served the public for many years. Today the Brookfield Church uses that space.
While Sam wasn’t spending time in his store, he would attend his duties as the president of the Athens Retail Merchant Association. He was also a member of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club. He was an Elk, a Mason, a Shriner, and a member of the American Legion. A big thanks to Sam and Natalie for bring Athens into the modern age with their “Store of the Future”.
If anyone has any memories or comments about Sam, Natalie, or Altman’s Department Store, please drop me a note. I will add it to my files. John Halley jhalley@athensmessenger.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.