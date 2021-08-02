The Shade Community Center welcomes the Come On Come Ons, Friday, Aug. 20. Sandwiches, baked beans and desserts will be served beginning at 5 p.m. with price by donation. The music will begin at 6 p.m. Address for the event is 2380 Route 33-A, Shade OH 45776. Anyone with questions can call 740-517-6549
Trending Now
-
Officers wounded but stable after shooting
-
Former Ohio University President Charles J. Ping, champion of humanities, dead at 91
-
Athens County Dog Shelter seeing influx of residents
-
State Highway Patrol trooper involved in three-vehicle crash; remained uninjured
-
Doanville residents express frustration at proposed Nelsonville sewer expansion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.