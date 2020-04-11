The Athens Area Women’s Business Loan Fund (AWBLF) awards its first loan to Victoria Taylor, co-owner of Snowville Creamery. The loan will be used to purchase new packaging equipment for the local creamery’s yogurt products.
“I am incredibly honored to be the first recipient of the Athens Women’s Loan Fund financing. I have long been impressed by the Athens Foundation and the work they do in the Athens community,” Taylor said. “We are fortunate to have people in our region who care about the welfare of those who are involved in the economic well-being of our Appalachian communities.”
Launched in 2018 through the collaboration between the Athens County Foundation, Appalachian Growth Capital, LLC, and Sugarbush Valley Impact Investments, the Athens Area Women’s Business Loan Fund (AWBLF) aims to provide financial support to new or expanding women-owned businesses in Athens County and other neighboring counties.
Women-owned businesses are more likely to have difficulty accessing credit to support their growth. The Women’s Loan Fund is designed to help fill in this gap and support opportunities for women to be financially successful. The fund can help small businesses that have a hard time qualifying for conventional financing due to bank concerns about credit history, collateral, business experience, or financial ratios. Funding from AWBLF can help with the purchase of equipment, machinery or inventory, start-up operating costs, working capital, and leasehold improvements.
“The current situation brings the need for mutual assistance and caring into clear focus,” Taylor said. “We are blessed to have organizations like the Athens Foundation already in place. On behalf of Snowville Creamery, I offer my humble and sincere gratitude for the service you all provide.”
For more information about this program, please email womensloans@appcap.org or call 740-753-5359.
