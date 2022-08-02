The bus driver shortage that the Athens City School District (ACSD) is facing is also a problem with several other local systems.
As reported recently in the Athens Messenger, ACSD has 23 drivers and no substitutes with 23 routes running throughout the school year.
Thomas Gibbs, superintendent of ACSD, has been working to “significantly increase driver pay” in order to compete with enticing jobs at Ohio University.
Other school districts in Athens County also are reporting similar shortages as the new school year is fast approaching.
The superintendents of Trimble, Federal-Hocking Local Schools and Alexander have experienced different situations.
Two of the other districts’ leaders concur that their districts are experiencing a shortage of drivers. While Federal-Hocking is not experiencing a shortage, its superintendent is looking at ways to keep it that way.
All three superintendents share both their experiences and facts about their struggles and successes they have encountered.
In an effort to attract more drivers, John Hurd, superintendent of Trimble Local Schools, has raised pay for substitutes and has “actively recruited people to try the position who were considering it as an option.”
With the lack of full-time drivers and subs, Trimble has had problems getting students to school on time, so they’ve had to schedule delays.
The district runs 12 routes a day, including two vans, with only two substitute drivers
“The wages across the board and an aging group of people currently in the role contributed to the shortage across the state,” Hurd said.
Anyone interested in applying for a position at Trimble should contact their district office at 740-767-4444.
Across the county, Federal-Hocking Superintendent David Hanning said he has been fortunate to keep the district’s positions filled. This is because the district has done “an excellent job recruiting full-time and substitute drivers.”
Currently they have 18 routes with two to three reliable substitutes on hand who are regularly busy.
Districts with fewer hours often pay drivers a higher hourly rate, while districts with more hours pay less. In order to increase pay for current drivers, Hanning is trying to increase hours, as well with extra trips such as athletic travel and field trips.
Anyone interested in a position at Fed-Hock can contact the district office at 740-662-6691.
Alexander Superintendent William Hampton is new to the district, but still understands the severity of this issue and that impacts many different people.
His district’s lack of substitutes means that other employees have had to earn their commercial driver’s license, which is required to drive the buses. This has led to employees leaving their primary responsibilities to drive a bus. And, it affects many different people.
The district runs 26 routes with three full-time substitutes.
If interested in becoming a substitute driver for Alexander, contact Dan Phillips at dphillips@alexanderschools.org or call 740-698-8831.
Superintendents of Nelsonville-York and Logan Local Schools did not return requests for an interview.
Most of the county’s school district leaders say there has been a driver shortage for several years. This can be for different reasons depending on the district and their transportation needs. Some districts use a single-route system with a lower number of minimum hours per day, resulting in a lower paycheck.
And while it may vary, superintendents maintain that districts with fewer hours often pay their drivers a higher hourly rate, while districts with more hours pay less. A bus driver’s day starts early, with a break in the middle, and can end late. Among many it is thought to be a tough job. Not only do they have to navigate large vehicles on secondary roads, drivers have to do it while the buses are filled with children.
Even though many districts are struggling with driver shortages, all say they are prepared for the upcoming school year.
