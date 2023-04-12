The Federal Hocking Lady Lancers picked up their first win of the season with a 16-14 barnburner win over South Gallia on Monday The team collected 21 hits overall with seven batters going for at least two hits. Going into the bottom of the fifth down 8-4, Federal Hocking used a 12-run inning in order to jump out ahead and eventually secure the win.
Lillian Crow lead all batters on the day with a perfect 4-4 mark at the plate, grabbing an RBI and scoring a run in the process. Mia Basim and Katelyn Miller each went 3-4 at the plate with a pair of runs scored. Basim also had three RBIs while Miller collected two.
Isabel Tores and Ava Tate also recorded three RBIs in the win. Rorie Tabler, Tores, Addyson Baker and Danielle Rymer all collected two hits as well. Overall, there was only one person that Federal Hocking sent up to the plate who didn’t record a hit in the win.
While it was all fun by the end of the night, it looked like another blowout loss for the Lady Lancers originally. After falling down 1-0 in the first inning, they allowed South Gallia to tack on five more runs in the top of the third, giving the Lady Rebels a 6-0 lead at the time.
Federal Hocking would cut the lead in half in the third. Baker got the Lady Lancers on the scoreboard with an RBI single and then Tores would later follow that up with a two-RBI double to right field.
They would continue to cut into the lead in the following frame with a Basim double that would score Audry Clingenpeel. South Gallia would then score a pair in the top of the fifth to give themselves a four-run lead once again.
The first two batters of the fifth inning would be put out for Federal Hocking before making their miraculous comeback.
From there, four straight singles including an RBI base hit from Rymer would start the comeback. After a couple of bases loaded walks, RBI hits from Tate and Tores would give the Lady Lancers their first lead of the game.
Miller would score two more with a triple to left field before RBI doubles from Crow and Basim would help cap off a 12-run inning where all runs were scored with two outs.
Now down 16-8 in the blink of an eye, South Gallia was not going down without a fight. They would score two in the sixth and then give Federal Hocking with four more in the seventh, but the Lady Lancers did enough to grab the final out and secure their first win in a wild contest.
