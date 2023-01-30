Airah Lavy clearly has her concerns in order.
With the final week of the regular season arriving, the star junior is currently locked in to leading Nelsonville-York in a chase for the TVC - Ohio crown. Personal achievements and accolades evidently don’t mean nearly as much to her as chasing a title for and with her friends and teammates does.
Still though, Lavy hit a pretty memorable and significant career milestone just over a week ago that should allow the junior to sit back and appreciate the work she’s put in over years of being glued to a basketball.
With the clock ticking down in the final quarter of the Lady Buckeyes’ 46-35 victory over Wellston back on Jan. 23, Lavy scored her 1,000th career point. Unlike most times in that scenario where the athlete would have been following along with their total daily, personally carrying over the one when needed, she was kept in the dark of her career total and was in total astonishment when finding out she had reached the accomplishment.
“It was a complete surprise, my parents actually hid it from me for about a week now,” Lavy said in an interview with the Messenger. “I was definitely in shock but my team handled it so well. I’m blessed to have them, they were amazing. I bursted out in tears and obviously my dad was the first one to give me a huge hug. Then I went to my mom… It was just an amazing moment to experience.”
The reason why the record was able to be hidden from her so easily and why her father was able to be the first one to congratulate is actually the exact same thing. Her father, Josh Lavy, is an assistant coach on the staff and has been by Airah’s side for this entire journey. It was a special moment for her to experience it with the ones she cherishes so much, it was made even more special with the fact that he’s been right on the court with her all these years, whether it’s an actual game or not.
“It’s definitely something I’m very happy about,” Lavy said about having her father right there for the accomplishment. “He’s been there for me, coaching me since day one and, honestly, I wouldn’t have been able to reach this milestone without him. I’m so happy he’s able to be on the coaching staff and able to be there for me every single game. He’s one of my biggest fans and I couldn’t expect any more out of him.”
There surely was a wide range of emotions that had to have taken place in her head at that moment. The natural competitor in her obviously must’ve kept bugging her that the game wasn’t over yet. The win was all but a guarantee, but it’s never over until the final whistle.
On the other hand, the rational human would love to let their emotions go and celebrate an accomplishment legitimately years in the making. Sometimes everybody needs that self-assurance that they were able to go out and accomplish one of many goals set in place.
It must’ve been a little hard to do that while being mobbed by friends and family. It’s understandably going to take some time and reflection after the season has ended for her to truly look back and appreciate the accolade, but she’s still going through the emotions of taking it all in.
“It’s kind of hard for me to believe, it hasn’t necessarily hit me yet. I guess when it hits me I’ll be like ‘wow, that really just happened.’”
It’s hard for her to process it and appreciate it as of now because of the position they’re in heading toward the postseason. Sitting in first place currently in the TVC - Ohio, all the girls' focus is understandably on what’s ahead. There will be time to appreciate what they’ve done throughout the season, but for now they’re still completely locked in on a run to the postseason.
It’s not just Lavy though, it’s been a complete effort from Nelsonville-York to get to this point. She may be the leading scorer, but that doesn’t guarantee anything in basketball. All five on the court have to play their role in order to win, Lavy and the rest of the team understands that perfectly.
It’s a special group of teammates and friends to her, showing no hesitation to throw credit towards others for her garnered success on the court.
“This team is amazing. I’ve played with most of them my entire life so we have that bond inside and outside of basketball, it’s great. We have role players, I mean Brooklyn [Richards], she crashes the board every single time and there’s not a point she doesn’t play hard. Cayleigh [Dupler] has definitely stepped up this year, she’s another big shooter. She hits these volleyball like three’s and gets the momentum going.”
“Obviously with Alivia [Speelman] being out it’s hard but she was a big aspect, she was another shooter as well that helped us. And then Emma [Fields], she kills it. She’s also another big rebounder and I mean we just play amazing team ball together and it’s so fun to experience winning as a team. It’s not just one player out there, we all hustle our butts off every play out there so it’s amazing.”
She loves and appreciates all the help she’s getting from the girls on the team, but it’s also important to note how important of a personal accomplishment this is. Scoring 1,000 points is not done by a sole player, but the person who receives the credit has to put in a ton of work to reach the plateau. Lavy’s work started as soon as she could pick up a basketball.
“I’ve been really interested my whole life,” she said when discussing when she started to get into basketball and playing. “When I started playing bitty ball in probably kindergarten or first grade, I loved it from the moment I stepped on the court. My dad was always there and Brian Dupler was always there coaching me. I think that’s what my love was, it was always basketball, it’s always been basketball.”
Being so obsessed and in love with the game at such a young age, all Lavy cared about was playing ball. It took her some time before finally realizing that she was just naturally more talented than her peers. Once that started being clearer, the love for the game just continued to grow.
“I think probably in sixth grade and going into middle school I definitely realized that I had a special talent that not a lot of people around here had. I think sixth grade was really when it hit me. I was a really standout player but I also made sure that I got my teammates the ball and I wasn’t that ball hog that everybody dislikes.”
That advanced play at such an early age set her on a path for years to come. At that point, it was all about reaching varsity and displaying her talents at a higher level. The work paid off and Lavy was on the varsity team after only a few months of being in high school.
“I started varsity my freshman year. That was a huge accomplishment for me. I worked my butt off to get there and I was really proud as a freshman that I was able to start on a varsity team.”
It wasn’t just the hard work though, Lavy has a naturally gifted talent on the court that allowed her to play and start so early into her high school career.
“I was really nervous. Playing with seniors, I was the only freshman starting, the only freshman to sit varsity so I was nervous to go in there. I knew I had a talent and knew I could do anything I set my mind to.”
The guard/forward hybrid player has strengths all over the court. A powerful force, Lavy can often body her way into the paint for good looks but can also step outside and knock down three-pointers just as easily. Defensively too, she uses her length to her advantage by taking any advantage to steal the ball from her opponents.
Her strengths on the court are evident and obvious, but she’s still aware that she has a long way to go.
“I definitely think shooting is a really big aspect of my game,” Lavy noted. “I think that I’m a real big team leader. I love getting my teammates the ball, I love when they score. I love it when I score, too, but I think that being able to shoot but not be a ball hog and distribute the ball to my teammates is a really big thing.”
There’s some irony here in Lavy’s accomplishment. When someone takes a more normal route through high school athletics, they’ll often get the chance to hit 1,000 points in their senior year. By that point, people are usually aware of their next step in life. Whether it be playing in college or simply moving on to the next goal in life, there’s usually only a short time to really appreciate the player after hitting the coveted mark.
For Lavy though, it’s still all about basketball at Nelsonville-York high school. Being a junior, it’s hard at that point to be sure about where your path in life will take you. She still has the time to appreciate the accomplishment while still focusing solely on basketball.
There will be a time though where she needs to make a decision on her future. There’s nothing set in stone, but if possible, she’s going to be playing for as long as physically possible.
“I definitely look to play in college and even pro basketball, WNBA. It’s always been my goal to get there and I’m just going to do everything I can to make it there.”
Although Lavy still hasn’t had the time to really sit back and appreciate what she’s done, the Nelsonville-York standout has made a lasting impact on Lady Buckeye basketball while still in the hunt for a TVC title and potentially more.
