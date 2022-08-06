“Football is not who they are. It’s what they do.”
Heading in to his second year at the helm of the Ohio University football program, Head Coach Tim Albin is learning to lead and connect with a veteran- laden team led by a few key returners.
“We’ve got a great group of older guys,” Albin said to the Messenger. “I made it a point, day in and day out (to find out) who they are. Football is just what they do.”
One of the older guys seems to be the heartbeat of the Bobcat defense.
Bryce Houston returns for his redshirt senior season after a stellar 2021 campaign that saw him break the 100-tackle barrier. Albin understand the importance that Houston brings to a defense looking to become elite in the 2022 campaign.
That doesn’t come from strictly a player standpoint either, Houston holds all the characteristics as a person to be able to lead this unit to something special.
“He’s got a great personality, highly intelligent, very personable. He can get along with anybody, anywhere,” Albin reiterated about his star linebacker. “You get him on that field, it’s like a switch. It’s football and he is the aggressor. But the moment the helmet comes off he’s got those big pearly white teeth, just the greatest smile and greatest demeanor. It just speaks volumes to his supporting cast at home and just how he is as a person in general.”
Recruiting fantastic people is almost just as important as grabbing the fantastic players when trying to create a winning culture within a locker room.
Still though, your personality alone doesn’t win you football games. You need to have the little aspects of the craft perfected, knowing that you can always become better at the game.
Houston obviously knows this and has spent his offseason learning to perfect his craft in order to lead this defensive unit.
“Just a lot of film study. A lot of work on my technique when it comes to pass rush and things like that,” Houston said to the Messenger when asked about his improvements. “Just finding the little things in my craft that I can get better at to get myself to that next level.”
Like his head coach, the Lewis Center, Ohio native knows that the team is going to go as far as the defensive unit allows it to.
There’s been one word both Albin and his top linebacker have been repeating over the last few weeks.
Depth.
“We have so many guys and so much depth. Just starting from the line, we have guys like Kai Caesar, Rodney, so many people back and forth. Then we go defensive ends we have so much depth and the transfers coming in.
“With the linebacker group we had one of the deepest ones last year and we’re just continuing to get better with adding Keye Thompson. And having the great safety’s back there, I’m happy. It’s all going to be led by Coach Spence (Nowinsky), so I think it’s going to be a major upgrade for our defense so I’m excited.
The defensive group has gone through a year of maturity and progression after having Albin as a head coach for the first time in 2021. He had spent the past decade and a half as the offensive coordinator for the Bobcats. While he had been a head coach before, it’s understandable to have a slight adjustment period when it comes to overseeing a defense once again. His players have seemed to respond well to the transition and believe he’s fully capable of handling both sides of the ball.
“I didn’t really know him too well before he became the head coach and as he became the head coach, he started to become more familiar with the defense,” Houston said. “I see now he’s really putting in that effort in getting to know us as a team and know us as players individually and really starting to make that connection. We’d go through a brick wall for him if we have to.”
Balancing the connection between both units is undeniably difficult for any coach. You have a litany of different coaches and coordinators to help guide the team, but the decisions ultimately come from the guy at the top. After a year on the job, Albin seems comfortable and ready to handle the pressure.
“Last year was a whirlwind and now having been the head coach for a year, this offseason I had the chance to define some roles on our staff. And to be honest with you, redefine some roles on our staff,” he said. “The most important thing I learned last season was delegating… letting them do their jobs and not trying to micromanage everything.”
It seems as if Albin, Houston and the rest of the defense learned valuable lessons after a near disastrous 2021 campaign. It’s up to them to see if the lessons they learned are implemented and results follow.
