Alexander grabbed their third consecutive victory on Tuesday night, squeezing by Meigs with a 55-49 victory on the road. Kyler D’Augustino once again paced the Spartans with 30 points on the night.
Zach Barnhouse was the only other Alexander (13-6, 7-3 Tri-Valley Conference I) player to reach double-digits, pouring in 11 points by the end of the night.
Meigs’ (5-14, 4-7) production on the night came from a group of athletes. Dustin Vance led the way for the Marauders with 13 points while Brody Butcher and Cayden Gheen had 12 and 11 points respectively.
Alexander was able to take a slight lead after the first quarter. D’Augustino started the night with eight points in the opening frame. Barnhouse chipped in four while Dylan Allison knocked in a three-pointer for his only points of the night. By the end of one, the Spartans held a 15-11 lead.
The Spartans would only build on to their lead from there, even if it was slight. D’Augustino poured in another 11 points in the second quarter while getting help from his teammates. Mason Morris knocked down one of his two three-pointers on the night in the second while Barnhouse and Klaxton Hawk each added two points.
Holding Meigs to 13 in the second quarter, Alexander was able to take a nine-point advantage heading into the locker room break. The game script decided to stay much of the same heading out of the halftime break too.
Scoring slowed down, particularly from D’Augustino, but they were playing stout enough defense that it didn’t ultimately matter all that much. Alexander was able to hold Meigs to only three field goals and eight points total in the third quarter.
Because of that, and a slow continuation of the offensive flow for Alexander, the Marauders now found themselves down 14 points going into the final frame.
Braylon Harrison, who had stayed relatively quiet throughout the night, had five points in the final frame to help guide Meigs’ best scoring quarter of the night. They were able to outscore Alexander 17-9 in the fourth, but the damage had already been done and the clock was favoring the Spartans at that point. Alexander was eventually able to dribble the ball out and avoid disaster on the road.
