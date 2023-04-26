Alexander baseball ended up falling 10-8 in a back-and-forth battle with River Valley on Monday. Both teams grabbed at least nine hits while seven errors from the Spartans’ defense would end up proving costly.
At the plate, the Spartans were guided by Jordan Schulz, who went 2-3 with an RBI and a run scored, drawing a walk as well. Trent Schaad, Sam Ohms, Jackson Jordan, Stanley Viny, Jared Truax and Camron Oberholzer each picked up a hit as well. Jordan and Oberholzer also recorded two RBIs apiece.
On the mound, Alex Jeffrey struggled somewhat despite being let down by his defense at times. He would last 5.1 innings, allowing nine hits and nine runs, only two being earned, striking out four while walking none. Truax followed in relief, going the final 1.2 innings, allowing one hit and one unearned run, striking out one in the process.
An error on the top of the first inning would allow the Raiders to put two across home plate early in the game. Alexander would respond almost immediately though as consecutive RBI doubles from Schulz and Jordan would tie the game up.
After a scoreless second frame, River Valley took the lead once again with a three-run third inning. The lead wouldn’t last long though as Alexander was able to respond with four of their own in the bottom of the frame to take its first lead of the night.
After the first three batters all reached base to begin the frame, a fielder’s choice ground out off the bat of Jordan would bring home the first run of the inning. Stanley would then single in Ohms for the next run then an RBI double off the bat of Oberholzer would bring in the leading run.
River Valley would then regain the lead in the fourth but an RBI single from Schulz in the bottom of the frame would tie the game up at seven apiece.
An RBI single from Schaad in the bottom of the sixth would cut the deficit to 9-8 after the Raider put up two runs in the top of the frame. The Raiders would then score one more in the seventh before the Spartans ultimately fell flat in the final turn at-bat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.