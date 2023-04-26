Going on the road for an Athens County matchup, Alexander secured a 10-3 win over Trimble on Tuesday. Led by Jackson Jordan’s three-hit and two-RBI day, the Spartans tallied 14 hits in the win.
Josh Hayes also dominated at the plate for the Spartans, going a perfect 4-4 with two runs scored. Jagger Cain also picked up a pair of hits and runs, driving in one runner in the process.
Trent Schaad, Mason Morris, Jordan Schulz, Jared Truax and Camron Oberholzer each grabbed a hit as well in the win.
On the mound, Stanley Viny pitched a complete game and got the win for Alexander. He would allow five hits and two earned runs, striking out six while walking five.
For the Tomcats, Brandon Burdette stood out at the plate with a 1-2 day, drawing two walks while scoring a run and grabbing an RBI. Chayse Henry, Cole Wright, Trent Pettit and Paul Sharp all picked up a hit as well.
Henry got the start on the mound, allowing 14 hits and nine earned runs, striking out two while walking four in 5.1 innings of work.
Following an RBI single from Jordan in the top of the first, Trimble responded with two in the bottom of the frame, highlighted by an RBI single from Wright, to take the lead for the moment.
Alexander would then tie things up in the top of the second when a fielder’s choice ground out off the bat of Schaad would score Oberholzer.
The Spartans would then take the lead once again in the fourth inning when Cain ripped a single to center field, scoring Oberholzer once again.
An RBI double off the bat of Truax in the fifth would extend the lead until a four-run sixth inning would put this one out of reach. An error and a fielder’s choice would allow the first two runs of the sixth to come in. An RBI triple from Schaad, immediately followed by an RBI single from Jordan would make it an 8-2 game heading into the seventh.
Morris’ RBI single in the seventh highlighted a two-run frame from Alexander. Trimble would get one across in the bottom of the seventh, but the deficit was just too much as they eventually went down to end the contest.
