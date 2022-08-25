The Alexander football program spent most of the off-season focusing on one thing: results. The hard work and dedication are great and all but if that effort doesn’t turn into results it leaves a bitter taste in your mouth no matter what. At least for week one, they’re finally seeing results come to fruition.
The Spartans moved to 1-0 last week after a thrilling, nail-biting 14-13 finish that certainly got the adrenaline flowing.
Things didn’t start off so optimistic for Alexander, quickly falling behind 7-0 in the first quarter. It could’ve easily become a type of game we’ve seen before from the Spartans where they fall early and can’t crawl back out.
It was different this time around though, the Spartan offense began to wake up and move the ball down the field. Jordan Schulz led the attack with 243 yards passing. Logan Jenkins had 140 yards receiving while Alex Jeffrey tacked on 73 himself.
A pick six from Brody Montgomery in the second quarter gave Alexander a 14-7 with little knowledge that it would become the eventual game winning play… sort of.
It was a defensive battle in the second half, with very little offensive momentum being built from both sides. But hey, you don’t need to score any more points if you can keep them off the board, which Alexander did to a certain degree.
After shutting the Eagles out for most of the second half, the Spartans allowed a late touchdown that set up a moral dilemma for the Eastern coaches. They could either kick an extra point to tie the game up and potentially send it to overtime or they could go for two and try to secure a win.
They went for the latter. It didn’t work.
The Spartans were able to stop Eastern on the two-point conversion, keeping the lead intact and eventually securing the victory. Isaac Waller led the defensive effort for Alexander with 16 tackles on the night.
Alexander looks to move to 2-0 this week when they come up against South Point in a non-conference game. The contest will be at South Point and is set to start at 6:45 p.m.
