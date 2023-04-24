ALBANY — Alexander’s box scores have been littered with errors all throughout the season so far. It’s been a big reason as to why the Spartans struggled early out of the gate of the season. The fortunes are starting to turn however as Alexander played an errorless game on defense, securing its third win of the week last week following a 6-0 thrashing of Nelsonville-York on Friday.
“It feels so good to get some wins. We won three out of four games this week so it was a good week,” Jordan Myles, the head coach of Alexander said after the win. “Our approach right now is, rather than looking at the season as a whole, let’s look at this week. We had a good week this week, let’s carry that into next week.
“Just minimizing those errors is huge. What it really comes down to is just having fun.. Having fun and being relaxed when that ball comes to them is what has been key to that.”
Holding the Buckeyes to five hits on the day, Jackson Jordan dazzled on the mound for the Spartans. Collecting the win in a complete game performance, he would strike out 13 batters while allowing five walks.
“He’s just a workhorse. He had our game against Wellston, threw seven innings there, threw 124 pitches there. Today, he ended up with around 15, somewhere around there. He’s just a workhorse, he gets up there and throws the ball. He’s got a lot of junk, a lot of different pitches, so it just works well.”
Gavin Richards, Hudson Stalder, Dakota Inman, Coltin Bookman and Karl Warren all had one hit for Nelsonville-York.
For the Spartans, Jordan Schulz 2-4 day led the way. The shortstop would record an RBI and score two runs in the win. Stanley Viny and Jagger Cain would also collect two hits, with Viny scoring a pair as well. Braidin Tuttle, Jared Truax and Camron Oberholzer also had hits in the win.
Alexander matched up against Landen Inman on the mound originally. The righty would allow five hits and three runs over 4.2 innings of work, allowing six walks while striking out one. Maleek Williams would follow in relief, allowing four hits and one run while striking out one.
It wouldn’t take long for Alexander to bring home what would eventually become the game-winning run. Trent Schaad would start off the game drawing a walk, later scoring on an RBI single to right field from Schulz. An error shortly later off the bat of Viny would bring Schulz in, giving the Spartans a 2-0 lead after the first frame.
The two schools would go scoreless until the bottom of the fourth when Oberholzer extended Alexander’s lead with an RBI single to center field. A bases-loaded walk followed by an RBI single from Cain in the fifth inning would make it a fun-run contest. The Spartans would get one more across in the sixth from an RBI double off the bat of Tuttle.
Nelsonville-York would collect a pair of singles in the seventh before going down in order, ending the game.
