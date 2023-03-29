Alexander opened up their season on the diamond on Monday, falling 4-0 to Logan on the road. Only securing four hits total, the Spartans struggled to string together hits on the night.
Trent Schaad was one of the few highlights on the night for Alexander, going 2-3 at the plate. Jackson Jordan and Nolan Jenkins each recorded a double to round out the offensive production for the Spartans.
While falling down early in the contest, the pitching eventually leveled out for Alexander and they settled down. Jordan started the night on the mound, going three innings of two hit ball, walking four and allowing three runs.
Jared Truax followed him in relief and did well considering the circumstances. He threw two innings of one run ball, striking out two and allowing two hits. Jordan Schulz would come in to throw the final inning, striking out a pair in the process.
After going down in order to open the game, a couple of walks doomed Alexander as a passed ball later in the inning would result in a run for Logan. They would go on to score two more in the second off broken plays. Once Alexander cleaned up the errors though, it turned into a competitive game.
They ultimately ran out of time, but since it’s the first game of the year, it’s easy to toss this one out of the memory.
They next suit up on Thursday for a matchup with Warren before traveling out to Athens on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.