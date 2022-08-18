“We have to put it on the field this year. We’ve been talking, talking and talking about how we’re growing and how we’re getting better. I think this year it just comes down to, what’s the score week one?”
Danny Koska, the Head Coach at Alexander High School, saved very little room for moral victories this upcoming football season. The Spartans are coming off a 3-7 record last season while not winning a Tri-Valley Conference game since the 2020 season.
More than anything, high school sports are meant to serve as an avenue to maturing as a human. Football and other sports are perfectly designed to help teach essential tools of comradery and work ethic as these young men grow into better people.
It’s what every program strives to do. Even still, it’s nice to go out and win some games in the process. It’s the extra vindication that comes about from achieving an arduous goal. Koska and his team feel like it’s time to finally turn a corner and focus on winning ball games.
“What is it going to be? What’s the final score? And how many games are we going to win this season? That’s what we’re really focused on.” Koska said to the Messenger.
It’s easy to say, which is totally expected, but it’s obviously a much more difficult task to go out and make these statements come to fruition. Especially at a school where the pure numbers aren’t there. But hey, you have to start somewhere.
“I think we’ve put in a lot more time than past seasons. The past couple seasons have been ‘we’re a younger team, we’re rebuilding.’ I think you can only have so many rebuilding seasons.” Koska said about the urge to start changing fortunes at Alexander. “At what point do we start winning games? I think this year coming in is kind of the breaking point of, ‘Let’s stop talking about how much potential we have and we have to start winning games,’ because that has to happen at some point.
This iteration of Spartan football is going to rely heavily on the backs of younger veterans. The captain room is littered with juniors who believe that they are ready to achieve the goals their head coach has set out for them.
“We’ve always been a young team. Our biggest class were sophomores and now we’re just juniors. Our first two years playing football, we didn’t have that leadership capability brought on to us so that’s some definitely, as this junior class, we’ve definitely tried to work on.” Brody Montgomery said. “Even these little team bonding exercises; going out to eat, hanging out as friends. Just the little stuff, it’s helped.”
That’s really what it’s all about. Almost as important as winning games, building team chemistry and comradery around the group is essential when trying to achieve higher goals. You can’t ever just have a team of separate individuals trying to obtain selfish goals. The team must be one cohesive unit if you ever want to stay competitive through the battle of a game.
“This year has been a relief because everybody gets along and works together. There’s no groups of starters and groups of people who don’t get to play. It’s all one team and it allows the coaches to focus on football and the players to focus on football instead of all the drama that can take place.” Koska said.
Coming together as a full unit, the Spartans truly believe that they are prepared to start grabbing some wins on Friday nights. They understand the pain that comes with having consecutive disappointing seasons. The experience from that pain helps lead them to believe that things are going to finally be different this time around.
“I definitely believe that the culture we have now is boosted up and that’s obviously thanks to Koska,” Montgomery said. “I feel like we’ve definitely got a lot stronger out there and the game is slowing down for us. We’re able to see our mistakes and better ourselves from that.”
“We’ve put in a lot of work this summer. A lot of lifting and being outside in the heat. It sucked, but it’s going to pay off a lot this season,” Logan Warner, another junior captain said. “Last year was really rough and I feel like just looking at our record, that’s definitely going to motivate us.”
It’s a young team over at Alexander with not a whole lot of winning experience, but nobody was a winner until you become one. The past results mean absolutely nothing to who you are as a player and a team. The Spartans have the confidence and understanding to know that change must start somewhere.
So, why not them?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.