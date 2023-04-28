Alexander baseball picked up another important win on Wednesday, outlasting Vinton County in a 7-4 battle. Jackson Jordan and Josh Hayes each had two RBIs in the win for the Spartans.
Hayes led the team with two hits with Jordan Schulz, Stanley Viny, Jared Truax, Camron Oberholzer and Jordan each grabbing one apiece.
On the mound, Schulz grabbed the win after a complete game performance, allowing four hits and one earned run while striking out nine and allowing four walks.
The Spartans took an initial lead early with a two-run first inning. Following a walk from Trent Schaad and Schulz reaching base on an error, Jordan would rip a two-run double to right field to get Alexander on the board.
Vinton County would take a slight lead in the third inning when Jackson Walker ripped a bases-clearing single to right field, giving the Vikings the 3-2 advantage at the time.
Alexander would respond immediately in the bottom of the frame though with three runs of its own to regain the lead. Viny would get the first run across after ripping a single, later scoring on an error from the Vikings’ catcher. A two-run double from Hayes a couple of batters later would make it a 5-3 game.
The Spartans would add on to their lead in the following with a pair of outs. First, a fielder’s choice ground out off the bat of Schulz would score Schaad, then a sacrifice fly from Viny would allow Sam Ohms to scamper home.
The Vikings would get one more across in the top of the fifth, but Schulz would shut down the rest of the lineup, securing the Tri-Valley Conference win for Alexander.
