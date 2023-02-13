ALBANY - In sports, the fight is often just as important as the result. The ultimate goal in any game is to come out as the victor, it’s human nature to feel that way. Still though, there are times you can look back and be proud of an effort despite what the scoreboard reads when the clock hits zero.
Alexander (14-6, 8-3 Tri-Valley Conference I) was able to outlast Nelsonville-York (14-8, 8-4) in a double overtime thriller on Friday night at the Alley, taking down the Buckeyes 63-56.
“It was an epic battle,” Jeff Skinner, the head coach of Alexander bluntly put it after the win. “Coach Gabriel had them prepared, I thought we were prepared. They played hard, we played hard. We looked like two evenly matched teams out there. The defense they played caused us a little trouble but overall we found some holes here and there, we found enough.”
While falling in the end, Keagan Swope and the rest of the Buckeyes should feel no sorrow about their effort on the night. The playoff brackets have already been set, Friday’s contest was more about bragging rights than anything else. Still though, it was a valiant effort from both sides as each team took a physical beating en route to the instant classic finish.
“We had a good plan going in. We had a couple times to possibly win the game and we didn’t do it,” Blaine Gabriel, the head coach of the Buckeyes said after the loss. We didn’t capitalize on some mistakes late in the second overtime… I love these guys to death, they gave me 110% and I won’t raise my voice, they did everything they could do.”
Swope finished the night with a game-high 22 points, 14 of those coming after the first half, despite having to deal with multiple ailments and injuries throughout the end of the night
The point guard first went down with around two minutes left in the first quarter. He inadvertently ran into a Spartan going for a play and fell down to the floor immediately. Writhing in pain on the hardwood and clutching at his back, Swope could seemingly barely move. After a few minutes, he was helped off the floor and it seemed like his night was over.
The game had no real meaning other than personal achievement, it would’ve been understandable to hold him out to preserve his health. The competitive nature thought otherwise and the point guard was shockingly back on the floor moments later, helping to keep Nelsonville-York alive.
The adversity didn’t stop there for Swope, towards the end of the first OT period he went down while driving to the lane, this time with a cramp in his calf. He quickly went back out on the floor to try and pull out a win. He couldn’t in this case, but the effort to get to that point may be more impressive than the final tally.
“That’s why he’s Gator man… he’s tough,” Gabriel said. “He was a spark for us here tonight. I think he was the leading scorer in here. Kyler [D’Augustino] guarding him most of the night, he’s a gamer and I knew when I walked him back there, he told me he was going to go back and run, get loose, and I told him if his back got loose we’d put him back in.”
Swope may have shined in the end despite the result, but it was a total team effort from both sides to get to that point.
He wasn’t the only one coming back from injury either. While out a bit longer, Jagger Cain returned to action for the Spartans after being limited for weeks with a foot injury.
In true storybook fashion, the senior got things rolling early and was a big part throughout the night for Alexander. He got the game started with four straight points for the Spartans, giving them an early lead.
“I would have never dreamed that I would’ve been able to play him that many minutes,” Skinner said about the return of Cain, who finished with 15 on the night. “I tried to rest him and of course he’s right up my hind end wanting back in the game, so I trust him. I trust him alot. A little rest here-and-there kept him going and, actually, his conditioning was way better than I thought it was going to be.”
That’s about when the good mojo left the gym for a little while. Nelsonville-York jumped out to a quick six-point run to grab a lead midway through the first.
Not only with Cain, Alexander has a few more seniors they rely heavily on, and it seemed like the best one was gonna start controlling the game.
After struggling from the field to start the night, Kyler D’Augustino found his groove and went on a quick run to take back possession of the lead. The senior hit a step-back three-pointer for his first bucket and then came down on consecutive possessions to grab a couple more baskets, all in the span of 30 seconds to help guide the Spartans to a 13-10 lead after one quarter. The senior ultimately finished with a team-high 18 points.
Alexander’s offensive scheme seemed to be creating open looks for the players. The Spartans were consistently able to find 2-3 passes before finding a man for a wide open look. That success early in the quarter allowed them to grab an eight-point lead and force Nelsonville-York into a timeout with just over four minutes remaining in the first half.
The momentum quickly shifted though. Swope got the run started with a basket but then Leighton Loge stepped up to help carry the load. The senior scored on a fast break layup and then came up with a putback bucket on the very next possession, forcing Jeff Skinner to call a timeout for Alexander. The senior ultimately finished with 17 points, 12 of those coming in the first half.
It was an exciting few minutes to end the first half after that. Another steal and fast break layup, this time from Dakota Inman, tied up the game at 24 apiece.
D’Augustino seemingly killed momentum by throwing down an emphatic dunk on the other end to regain the lead. Everything that seems to be doesn’t always turn out that way though.
Swope tied things back up with a pair of free throws and then Zach Barnhouse was able to be found on a fast break for another layup. The senior big man had a mixed night, suffering from some mistakes on his end but then making it up soon after with a big bucket multiple times throughout the night.
“Zach never quits and he’s coachable, he listens and he’s a wonderful, great teammate and he does everything right,” Skinner said. “He’s not going to quit. I have a lot of faith and a lot of trust from him.”
D’Augustino then took the opportunity to show off his hops once more, grabbing a steal and throwing down another dunk with less than 10 seconds left, sending Alexander into the break with a 28-26 lead at the time.
Cain got festivities started in the second half with a corner-three that got the crowd excited. Swope quickly quelled the crowd though with four straight points to cut the lead down to one.
That would end up being a theme of much of the second half. Alexander would go up a few possessions, fail to capitalize on it, and Nelsonville-York would find a way to claw back into it. It was a Groundhog Day type atmosphere in the Alley.
Swope and D’Augustino would trade baskets for much of the quarter, keeping the margin anywhere from 1-5 points during that span. After that occurring for most of the quarter, James Koska nailed a three-pointer to tie the game up at 40. Loge then hit a free throw to give the Buckeyes their first lead since the beginning of the night as they headed into the fourth quarter with the lead.
Swope started off the fourth with a layup but then Alexn Norris responded with a three-pointer for the Spartans to tie the game back up. After another Swope basket, Jagger Cain helped hit two straight three-pointers for Alexander, giving them a two-point lead with just under 3 minutes left in the night.
Trent Morrissey tied the game back up, slithering past Barnhouse in the paint for a layup with just over a minute remaining.
Neither team could score in the last minute of regulation, and then it was time for OT.
The first OT period can be summed up in two words.
Free throws.
Both teams struggled immensely trying to put the ball in the basket in the first OT period, with neither team scoring a field goal in the four minutes of play.
The first points of the period didn’t come until there was less than a minute left, when Leighton Loge knocked down a pair at the line. D’Augustino then hit a pair of shots from the line just a few seconds later to tie the game up, sending them to another OT period.
The second period had just a bit more action. Quick buckets from Loge and Inman gave the Buckeyes a four-point advantage, but that’s about all they had left in the tank.
Dylan Allison nailed a huge three-pointer for Alexander to cut the lead down to one, and then a group effort from the Spartans eventually led to Alexander pulling away late, limping out of their home gym with a seven-point victory in the end.
“I told them when we got here, ‘We weren’t supposed to be here,’” Gabriel said of his teams’ effort on the night. “Everybody wrote us off at the beginning of the year and we’re here. I’m tickled to death with them… we played 8-9 kids tonight and everyone contributed.”
