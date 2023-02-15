The Alexander Spartans finally concluded their regular season on Tuesday night, squeaking by River Valley 59-55 on the road. Kyler D’Augustino had his usual dominant performance, dropping 35 points to help pull out a victory for the Spartans.
The aforementioned dominance was on display early and often in this one. The star senior scored all 12 first quarter points for Alexander as he was fighting back-and-forth with the Raiders. Including a three-pointer, D’Augustino ended up outscoring River Valley as a whole in the first frame and Alexander then held a two-point lead.
Leading the Raiders with 18 by the end of the night, Kade Alderman scored six of River Valley’s 10 first quarter points.
D’Augustino still paced Alexander throughout the first half, but he started to get some help in the second quarter. Braden Smith pitched in four points in the second frame. The freshman ended up with nine points on the night after taking advantage of some playing time.
Zach Barnhouse and Klaxton Hawk each added a bucket themselves.
Unlucky for Alexander though, River Valley stormed back and was able to pour in 17 during the second frame, leading to a 27-26 lead for the Raiders going into the halftime break.
Momentum seemed to have flipped coming out of the locker room. River Valley’s offense completely stalled in the third quarter. The Raiders could only muster up eight points in the quarter, but also struggled immensely at the free throw line, going 1-7 from the charity stripe during that span.
D’Augustino and the rest of the Spartans were able to take advantage of the offensive woes from River Valley.
Hitting a couple more triple’s in the process, the senior scored 10 of Alexander’s 17 third quarter points, allowing them to take an eight-point advantage.
The fourth quarter ended up being the highest-scoring output, but Alexander scored just enough to be able to squeak away with the win. Led by eight points from Braden Bennet, River Valley went on to score 20 points in the final frame to give the Spartans one final scare in the regular season. The Spartans did enough themselves though, putting up 16 and being able to hold on until the final whistle.
Barnhouse added six crucial points in the fourth quarter for Alexander.
With the regular season now behind them, the Spartans turn their attention to South Gallia, who they’ll travel out to face in the first round of the district tournament on Feb. 22.
