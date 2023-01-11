Alexander snapped a two-game skid on Tuesday night with a TVC — Ohio victory over Meigs that gets the Spartans back to .500 in conference play. Led by a 36-point performance from Kyler D’Augustino, Alexander ended up grabbing a 54-38 victory over the Marauders.
The Spartans were able to take control early in this one. They held Meigs to six points in the first quarter while they were able to grab a seven-point lead after the first frame.
The Marauders actually outscored Alexander in the second as the Spartans continue to struggle to score consistently.
D’Augustino had nine in the quarter but the only other points to come from Alexander was a bucket from Zach Barnhouse. The center finished with seven points on 3-4 shooting from the charity stripe.
Led by Braylon Harrison, who finished the night with a team-leading 15 points for Meigs, the Marauders scored 13 in the second frame to make it a 24-20 score going into the halftime break.
That was the last time Meigs broke the 10-point barrier in a quarter, struggling to consistently get offense going in the second half. Alexander was able to increase the lead to eight going into the final quarter.
In the fourth, a free-throw show from D’Augustino put this one to bed. The senior went 7-10 from the line to keep a comfortable lead for the Spartans. They were able to hold Meigs to only nine points in the final frame, running down the clock until the 16-point win became official.
Looking to make serious moves now in the TVC — Ohio, the Spartans next hit the floor on Friday night for a conference matchup with Nelsonville-York on the road.
