Tuesday night was senior night for both the boys and girls soccer sides and the common opponents were the Pointers of South Point. The boys team came into Albany with an impressive 3-1-1 record but the Spartans were running with two victories in a row. Something, according to the old adage, had to give.
Coach Kirk Crow started his nine seniors and they took the action to their visitors immediately. A goal in the first minute was waived off due to a close offside call. Alexander kept up the pressure with a series of attacks but could not get into the twine.
Dylan Allison had two shots that goalie Xander Dornon parried away followed by a shot by freshman Jake Roush. The Spartan passing game was clicking, leading to control of the midfield, and shutting down the Pointer offense.
The best chance they created came from freshman Israel Schneider with seventeen minutes to go, however. He worked his way clear on the right and blasted a shot that rang off the crossbar, denying a score.
As the half wore down, Kyler D’Augustino ripped off several shots in the last six minutes. Dornon smothered two of the attempts and one nicked wide.
The stellar senior was not to be denied, though. Taking a corner kick from Allison, he headed the ball into the strings for the only goal in the first half.
“I thought that our midfield was in control for about eighty percent of the time, winning the fifty-fifty balls. Mostly, our ball movement was pretty good. I know the team was coming out to win this game for the seniors,” Crow commented
The second half began with the continuation of Spartan attacks. D’Augustino burned past the defense with regularity. He was one-on-one with Dornon and blasted hard shots that the goalie was able to contain. “He really seemed to be everywhere when I went at him,” D”Augustino said after the game.
Pointer senior Riccardo Corrao nearly cut into the lead. He got an open shot that looked like it was in the strings. But Landon Ding was able to corral the shot to preserve his clean sheet.
D’Augustino got the best of the Pointer goalie on a singular run with fifteen minutes to go. Dornon was able to get a hand on the initial shot but could not control it. D’Augustino took the rebound into the net for his second marker of the night and a 2-0 Spartan lead.
The last score of the night came of a pretty play. Allison was set as the distributor and faked toward a charging Ethan Neidhart. Instead he sent a clear pass to his right where Eddie Schilling was trucking into the eighteen. Schilling collected the pass and powered a shot to the far post for 3-0 lead with a minute left to end the scoring for the night.
“We had really good movement and control, we had great energy for the night. Even when we lost some energy, they worked hard to get it back.
Kyler was getting behind the defense a lot and that opened things for other guys. That play from Dylan to Eddie play was just a beautiful soccer play. As I said, the team really wanted this for our seniors on senior night. This was the senior class’s fiftieth win.”
The Spartans will stay home Thursday to host the Pioneers of Zane Trace.
